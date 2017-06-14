Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have found real happiness – Ahmed Musa ( Read full story )

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa says he has found happiness once again after marrying a second wife. Musa, 24, divorced his wife of four years and mother of his two kids, Jamila, before marrying a new wife in Juliet Adeh last month. Musa said that he is once again happy as a married man. “Marriage …

The post I have found real happiness – Ahmed Musa ( Read full story ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.