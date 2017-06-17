I have never contemplated the idea of leaving APGA – Obiano – YNaija
|
TheNewsGuru
|
I have never contemplated the idea of leaving APGA – Obiano
YNaija
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Saturday denied reports that he is leaving the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Obiano's denial followed a media report that he had concluded arrangements to quit the party because of the crisis currently …
