‘I have sold 20 children in 2 years Including my daughter’ – 22-year-old woman reveals

Twenty-two-year-old Chinaza Onwuasoanya, is now gnashing her teeth in the custody of the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Anambra State Police Command, after refusing to retrace her steps and turn a new leaf. Onwuasoanya was impregnated by her boyfriend in Lagos and returned to Anambra State to have the baby but was too […]

The post ‘I have sold 20 children in 2 years Including my daughter’ – 22-year-old woman reveals appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

