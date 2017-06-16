‘I honestly can’t see him winning’ – McGregor’s ex-coach backs Mayweather to win – Independent.ie
'I honestly can't see him winning' – McGregor's ex-coach backs Mayweather to win
Conor McGregor's former boxing coach does not think the UFC champ has what it takes to beat Floyd Mayweather. After months of speculation, it was confirmed the Crumlin brawler and the unbeaten American will meet at the MGM Grand Garden in Las …
