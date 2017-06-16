Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I honestly can’t see him winning’ – McGregor’s ex-coach backs Mayweather to win – Independent.ie

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent.ie

'I honestly can't see him winning' – McGregor's ex-coach backs Mayweather to win
Independent.ie
Conor McGregor's former boxing coach does not think the UFC champ has what it takes to beat Floyd Mayweather. After months of speculation, it was confirmed the Crumlin brawler and the unbeaten American will meet at the MGM Grand Garden in Las …
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: the factor that makes boxing legend the overwhelming favouriteThe Sydney Morning Herald
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: Lawsuit threat to UFC star, questions over MMA instinctsFox Sports
Former champ Jim Watt says Floyd Mayweather's clash with Conor McGregor is nothing but a money-making stuntScottish Daily Record
The Indian Express –Irish Mirror –Bleacher Report –The Irish Sun
all 95 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.