‘I knew God more in BBNaija house’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'I knew God more in BBNaija house'
The Nation Newspaper
Winner of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has been touring. The Delta State indigene visited The Nation newspaper and he spoke about his project of raising funds to treat 200 children with congenital heart conditions and other issues. JOE AGBRO JR was …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!