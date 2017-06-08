Pages Navigation Menu

I nearly resigned over NDC pressure – Rtd CJ Wood – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


I nearly resigned over NDC pressure – Rtd CJ Wood
Ghana's immediate past Chief Justice Georgina Wood has disclosed she almost threw in the towel during the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills administration. Mrs Wood who bowed out from office Wednesday, after over two decades with the Judicial Service …
