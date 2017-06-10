‘I Need A Woman In My Life’ – Wizkid Cries Out After Failed Attempt At Cooking Indomie (Watch Video)

Either it’s a stunt or someone here is having a hard time getting his hand on good food!! Nigerian singer, Wizkid who was home alone yesterday in Los Angeles, tried cooking popular noodles, Indomie, and then he flopped. The singer called Davido’s Hypeman, Special Spesh for help.. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner after flopping ‘serially’, cried out …

The post 'I Need A Woman In My Life' – Wizkid Cries Out After Failed Attempt At Cooking Indomie (Watch Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

