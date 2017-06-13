I Never Benefited from My Son’s Ill-Gotten Wealth – Kidnap Kingpin Evans’ Father
In an interview with New Telegraph, Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of arrested kidnap kingpin Chukwudi Dumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans said he never benefited from his son’s ill-gotten wealth. Stephen said that his ex-wife misled their son, who he described as “a good boy,” adding that he (Evans) is being manipulated spiritually by his mother. Stephen […]
