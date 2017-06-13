I never intentionally participated in criminal activities – Gupta family lawyer – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
I never intentionally participated in criminal activities – Gupta family lawyer
Eyewitness News
Gert van der Merwe confirms he was the attorney of record for both former Limpopo MEC Miriam Segabutla and Johnny Lucas, who are both accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering. FILE: Atul Gupta. Picture: Supplied. Gupta family · Gert van der …
Gupta lawyer denies wrongdoing following report
Gupta lawyer Van der Merwe implicated in fraud, corruption case
Gupta Lawyer Turns State Witness In Tender Corruption Case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!