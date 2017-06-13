Pages Navigation Menu

I not allow Yahaya Bello to destroy Kogi state – Dino Melaye,

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has said that he will not allow the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to destroy the state.

Dino made this in a video shorty before an attack on his supporters at Kogi State polytechnic gate, Lokoja where he was holding a protest against the state government.

