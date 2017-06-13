I not allow Yahaya Bello to destroy Kogi state – Dino Melaye,

Senator Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has said that he will not allow the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to destroy the state.

Dino made this in a video shorty before an attack on his supporters at Kogi State polytechnic gate, Lokoja where he was holding a protest against the state government.

The post I not allow Yahaya Bello to destroy Kogi state – Dino Melaye, appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

