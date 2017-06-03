I offered my father s*x so he won’t remarry , daughter tells court

A daughter and her father were remanded by a court after they were accused of inc*st after she offered him s*x so that he doesn’t remarry. A district court in Hong Kong recently heard that the intimate encounters aroused from ‘misplaced love, infatuation and devotion of the lady to her father,’ according to SCMP. The 27-year-old …

The post I offered my father s*x so he won’t remarry , daughter tells court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

