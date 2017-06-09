I owe my success to power of prayer – Justice Wood – Ghana Business News
I owe my success to power of prayer – Justice Wood
Ghana Business News
Mrs Georgina Wood, who retired today as Ghana's longest serving Chief Justice, has attributed her outstanding stewardship to the power of prayer, and thus urged the leaders of the nation to draw from that divine power to succeed. Addressing a service …
