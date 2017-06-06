“I put him in my prayers” – Humblesmith on Dammy Krane’s Arrest | WATCH

N-Tyze Entertainment frontliner Humblesmith in a recent interview with Broadway Africa TV emphasized the need to stay true to one’s self no matter the situation. The “Osinachi” crooner stated that living a fake life only makes you bitter when you get called out on it. Speaking on the reports of Dammy Krane‘s arrest, the singer […]

The post “I put him in my prayers” – Humblesmith on Dammy Krane’s Arrest | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

