I read my bible everyday now, especially Lamentations – Evans

Arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike also known as Evans who revealed he has made over $7 billion from the kidnapping business has revealed why he had CCTV installed in his house. The criminal mastermind who was arrested some days ago by men of the IRT led by Abba Kyari while speaking during interrogation…

The post I read my bible everyday now, especially Lamentations – Evans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

