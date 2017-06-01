I remain chairman of APGA says Victor Oye

Dr Victor Oye, a contender to the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the ruling of an Enugu High Court on the dispute is not binding on him. Oye said in Awka on Thursday that the order issued on May 22 sacking his leadership of the party’s National Working Committee was not binding because he was not a party to the suit. He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he did not appear and was not mentioned as either plaintiff or defendant in the matter.

