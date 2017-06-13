I Told Jonathan To Hand Over To The North He Refused, The Road In Yenagoa Did Not Show A President Came From There – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he withdrew his support for former President Goodluck Jonathan because he believed that a Jonathan second term would have ruined the country.

Before the 2015 general election, Oshiomhole was the only South South governor in the opposition party and some expected that Oshiomhole’s hands might be tied by his geographical kinship with the former president.

In the current edition of the Interview Oshiomhole said, “Competence that was expected was not there. The level of fairness was not there. And even if you talk about sentiments, the sentiment of servicing the geo-political zones, the South South had nothing to boast of. Even the road to Yenagoa did not show that a president came from there!”He also said he referred to a private meeting where he advised, through Jonathan’s former Chief of Staff, Mike Oghiadomhe, that the former president should not contest after 2011, but his advice was ignored.

“I said,” Oshiomhole recalled, “let Jonathan complete Yar’Adua’s second term and handover to a northerner…”In the current edition, described by the MD/Editor-In-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, as “perhaps one of the most exhaustive in the magazine’s nearly two-year history,” Oshiomhole also spoke, for the first time, on why he accepted the N200m severance package approved for him by the Edo State House of Assembly.“I was never going to talk about it (the severance package),” he said, “but I have to say it now so that you can understand where I’m coming from.

”The former labour leader then delved into his decades of service as a union leader “without a kobo” as severance benefit, the legal challenge he mounted to remove his predecessor and his legacy, among many other explosive subjects.

