I want a butt implant but I’m scared — Bobrisky

By Adetutu Adesoji

Self-acclaimed Nigerian Barbie and Snap chat Queen, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed his intention to have a butt implant.

Bobrisky who is famous for his feminine look and dress sense has managed to win himself the position of most controversial figure on social media since he was thrust into limelight sometime in 2016. Only recently did he reveal his plan to start charging his fans a certain fee in order to view his snapchat posts, he also claimed to be more beautiful than 70 percent of Nigerian women.

Bobrisky has revealed on snapchat his intention to get a butt implant done and how scared he is of the procedure regardless of the fact that he has deposited half of the fee for it.

He posted a picture of his butt as it is and another picture showing what a butt implant looks like and wrote: “You can imagine adding little more flesh in that ass, chai accident go just happen. Going for dis soon, I’m so sacred and I don deposit half of the money.”

The post I want a butt implant but I’m scared — Bobrisky appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

