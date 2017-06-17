Pages Navigation Menu

“I want to die, I can’t stand this humiliation’’ – Billionaire kidnapper Evans cries out

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka, Evans, who was arrested last Saturday at his Magodo Estate mansion, Lagos, has, amidst tears, cried out that he is being humiliated beyond limits, noting that he preferred dying than to continue living in pains. The 36-year-old suspect, who is a native of Akamili in Umudim Quarters, Nnewi, Anambra State, […]

