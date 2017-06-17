Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Want To Make Good Music For The World – Wizkid

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

With all the brilliant moves Wizkid has been making in the past years and collaborations with Drake, Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Justine Skye and more, you’d think Wizkid‘s sole aim right now is to cross over with his music but, that is not the case. In a new interview with Hunger Magazine, the ‘Daddy …

The post I Want To Make Good Music For The World – Wizkid appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.