I wanted to follow the footsteps of my father – Falz – YNaija

I wanted to follow the footsteps of my father – Falz
Rapper, Fola Falana popularly known as Falz has said he never planned to become an artiste. Falz said he had wanted to follow the footsteps of his parents who are lawyers. In a recent interview with Punch, the rapper said he practiced law for some
