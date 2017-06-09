I Was Never Free Under Banky W – Skales reveals
Baseline Records artistes, Skales, sure has so much to talk about giving the fact he has been in the industry for a while. The singer, who recently dropped his sophomore album THE NEVER SAY NEVER GUY, was recently a guest at Planet TV, where he talked about his time with Banky W’s EME Records and …
The post I Was Never Free Under Banky W – Skales reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!