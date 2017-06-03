Pages Navigation Menu

I was struggling as a stand-up comedian –Teju Babyface

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Iconic comedian, Teju Babyface, bowed out of the stand-up comedy industry about three years ago and it seems he is not rescinding his decision. In a chat with Saturday Beats, the comic act turned television presenter said that he threw in the towel on his comedy career mainly because he was constantly struggling. He said, …

