I Will Bring Squash Out Of Obscurity To National Limelight – Dareng

By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja

One of the aspirants for the seat of the president of the Nigeria Squash Federation and member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Pam Dareng, has stated that the thrust of his desire is to bring the game out of obscurity.

Dareng, who runs the Nyam Dareng Squash Academy in Jos, made known his decision to aspire to the office last month and has called on stakeholders in the sport to back him to take the sport to higher ground.

In his words: “I will enable wider participation in squash to accommodate and involve those not interested in competition, as a result of some personal challenges they might be having. In other words, we will get to know each other with a view to assisting one another.”

“I will run an open and inclusive administration; and will increase the participation of players in squash through the introduction of regional championship that will culminate into a National championship.

He also added that with the assistance of stakeholders, he will work to improve the provision of squash kit at all the different squash courts in my little way. A situation where kits are received and not equitably distributed is and will not be acceptable under my leadership.

