I will expose your wife, if you don’t shut up – Amaechi threatens Wike

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned his successor, Nyesom Wike against making accusations against his wife. Speaking in Kaduna, on Tuesday, Amaechi said if Wike refuses to “shut his mouth and do his work” he would expose his (Wike) wife. He issued the threat while reacting to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

