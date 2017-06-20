Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will expose your wife, if you don’t shut up – Amaechi warns Wike

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The cold war between the  Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi,and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,has continued to beef up, the latest of the cold war is the threat by the minister to expose the governor’s wife “if he (Wike) does not shut up his mouth.” Amaechi, who was visibly angry at the allegation against …

The post I will expose your wife, if you don’t shut up – Amaechi warns Wike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.