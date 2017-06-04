I Will Mobilize IPOB Members All Over Nigeria To Shut Down Umuahia If DSS & Police Continue Flooding My Hometown – Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday, June 3, said the Department of State Services and the Nigeria police Force was out to cause trouble in Umuahia, Abia state’s capital city, NAIJ reports.

IPOB alleged that the security institutions are focused on intimidating its members and leader Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement, the group said Isiama Afara Ukwu, the hometown of its leaders was currently flooded with vans belonging to the Nigeria police and the DSS.

The IPOB said the numerous vans were patrolling the streets of Afara Ukwu and were also seen at strategic positions close to the resident of IPOB leader. The IPOB said security institutions are focused on intimidating its members and leader Nnamdi Kanu Also, sources within the Kanu’s family said that the vans were used to convey the security operatives in plain clothes around the hometown of the IPOB leader.

“Since morning, they have been patrolling here and director is not happy. “When we were talking about it, he said if they (security) continues like this, he will mobilize IPOB members from all states in Nigeria and shut down Umuahia,” a source said.

The post I Will Mobilize IPOB Members All Over Nigeria To Shut Down Umuahia If DSS & Police Continue Flooding My Hometown – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

