I Will Not Apologise To Senate – Ndume

By Solomon ayado, Abuja

The embattled former leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Upper chamber for suspending him,ruling out tendering an apology in order to to recalled.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Ndume was suspended after he asked for investigation of allegations of importing a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and that of certificate forgery against Senator Dino Melaye .

However after clearing both Saraki and Melaye of the allegations, the Senate in turn slammed a heavy stick on the Senator .

During an interaction with displaced persons from Borno state who are currently taking refuge in various IDPs camps in Abuja, Ndume told newsmen that his suspension was only a temporary political challenge which he has since considered a training to better understand the acts of politics.

He said it is blatantly unwarranted for the Senate to suspend him and at the same time demand that he apologise for a harm not committed.

“The truth is that you can always apologise for something you have done wrong but I didn’t do anything. What I did was that, under order 14 and 15, I drew the attention of the Senate to an issue and it was investigated and settled.

“Infact, my raising the issue had helped put the whole matter to rest – the issue of alleged importation of car with fake documents by Saraki and the issue of Senator Dino Melaye’s certificate was put to rest and that was because I raised the matter on point of order. So I don’t understand why I should be punished for that and to further be asked to apologise,” he said.

“And till now, the Senate is yet to tell me what I have done wrong. If I have done anything wrong, I can even apologize to individuals and not only the institution alone. But I take my present situation in good fate. This is what politics entails. My political challenge is temporary and I can consider it an industrial training because it has made me to understand politics better and also know the character of people very well,” Ndume stated.

