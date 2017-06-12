Pages Navigation Menu

I will spill more secrets about Dogara – Jibrin boasts, invited by EFCC – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 12, 2017


I will spill more secrets about Dogara – Jibrin boasts, invited by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin. Jibrin was invited by the anti-graft agency to speak more on the allegation of budget padding levelled against the …
