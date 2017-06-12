I won’t apologise to Senate before my recall, says Ndume

Six months after his suspension, former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume, has vowed not to apologise as a condition for his recall.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, disclosed this at a meeting with his constituents in Abuja.

This followed a report last week that the Senate had asked him to apologise before his suspension could be lifted.

He said: “For now, there is nothing for me to apologise for. The move for apology was actually made, but I did not do anything to warrant such. Though, I have no problem with an apology, it could only be done when one has committed an offence.

“The issues that I raised, including the importation of car have been put to rest. The certificate issue has also been put to rest, because I initiated them. Perhaps if I did not, they may have lingered.”

Ndume was suspended for alleging that an exotic car owned by Senate President Bukola Saraki, was purchased with forged customs papers.

He also alleged that the university certificate of Senator Dino Melaye was forged.

The Senate held that Ndume did not conduct due diligence on the allegations before bringing them to the attention of his colleagues on the floor.

The suspended lawmaker told his constituents that his challenge is a temporary setback, which would not stop him from continuing with the good work that he has been doing for them.

“I take my suspension in good faith, knowing that it would pass away. I am lucky to be in the Senate, but for now, I am going through an industrial attachment since I don’t expect that I would die in the Senate,” he said.

The suspended lawmaker also appealed to the Federal Government not to yield to pressure to evict the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from their Area One camp in Abuja.

He promised to meet with the Minister of Interior to stop the plan, saying the over 20, 000 IDPs couldn’t be sent packing without providing an alternative place for them.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

