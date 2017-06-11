Pages Navigation Menu

I won’t apologise to Senate to return, says Ndume – Vanguard

Vanguard

I won't apologise to Senate to return, says Ndume
Vanguard
ABUJA- THE Immediate past Senate leader, Senate Mohammed Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South said Sunday that he will not apologise to the Senate over his six months suspension. Armored SUV with Fake Custom Papers: Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume …
