I won’t apologise to Senate to return, says Ndume

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Immediate past Senate leader, Senate Mohammed Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South said Sunday that he will not apologise to the Senate over his six months suspension.

According to him, if that is a condition for him to return to the red chamber following his suspension in March, he will not do that.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during an interactive session with his constituents, Ndume who noted that he did not do anything wrong to have warranted his suspension in the first instance, said, “For now, there is nothing for me to apologise for.”

Ndume who noted that the whole scenario would come and g, said that he was on industrial attachment at the moment, adding that the suspension will not stop him from helping his constituents, adding, “The whole thing will come and go. It will pass away. It is part of the challenge a politician go through. My challenge in the Senate now is temporary. It should not stop me from doing what I have been doing for my constituents. It is very temporary.

“I take my suspension in good faith. It will pass away. I am lucky to be in the Senate. Right now I am going through industrial attachment because one day I will leave the Senate. I don’t expect to die in the Senate.”

It would be recalled that the Senate had in March, suspended Senator Ali Ndume for a period of six months.

The decision of the senate was sequel to the presentation of a report by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, led by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP, Imo East.

He was suspended following his point of Order he raised that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki was on a vengeance mission against the Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col.Hameed Ibrahim Ali , retd as the agency was said to have impounded a bulletproof SUV valued at N298 million imported into the country by Saraki following his alleged refusal to pay the Customs duty of N74 million that was expected to be paid on the car.

Ndume was also following the issue of certificate forgery scandal against Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West, just as he was placed on the six month suspension because he did not conduct due diligence on the allegations raised before bringing them to the attention of his colleagues on the floor.

The leadership of the Senate, led by Saraki, was reported last week to have reached out to Ndume to apologise so as as to pave the way for his recall.

Speaking further, Ndume said: “The move for apology was made, but I did not do any thing to warrant an apology. I have no problem with apology but you have to apologise for something you did.

“The issues I raised were put to rest after I raised them. The issue of importation of car was put to rest. The certificate issue was also put to rest. It was because I raised the issues. Perhaps if I did not raise them, the issues may have lingered. I did not do any thing so there is no basis for me to tender any apology.”

Meanwhile, the Borno lawmaker has also appealed to the Federal Government not to yield to the pressure to evict Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from their Area One Camp in Abuja, adding that he would take up the planned eviction of IDPs from their Area One Camp with the Minister of Interior to stop the plan. According to him, IDPs are not sent packing without providing them a place of abode.

Ndume who said that they have 12 IDP camps scattered in Abuja, while the current number stands at over 20,000, however asked the government to take up the issue of security at the camps especially at the Area One axis.

On the interactive session, he said that he used the Ramadan fasting period to solidarise with his constituents as well as to give them some gift items, adding that he encouraged his constituents from Gwoza West who wanted to go home to do so because the area had been made a little bit habitable.

He said that the situation is different in Gwoza East where there was still acute shortage of accommodation, water and other amenities. ‎Apparently to show Ndume’s popularity with his constituents, posters bearing “Ndume Again Insha Allah, Ndume Insha Allah” littered the venue of the occasion

The post I won’t apologise to Senate to return, says Ndume appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

