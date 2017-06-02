I Won’t be Discouraged as Change Agent — Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, said on Thursday, in Kano, that he would never be discouraged as an advocate of change in the society.

He made the pledge when the new Country Representative of UNICEF, Mohammed Fall, paid him a visit to solicit his support for girl-child education.

He admitted that change was always difficult in any society all over the world, not only in Nigeria.

Sanusi said, “‘Change is always difficult in any society; not only in Kano or in Nigeria but the world at large. Once, you want to bring change, especially that, which has to do with the old tradition, it always meets with resistance from the society.

“I’m very aware of this, but that will never discourage me in my drive toward change. I know that there are a lot of people in the society that really understand what I’m driving at.

“I’m therefore calling on everybody; the Ulama, the contractors, the students, the youth leaders, Muslims, especially you, the UNICEF, to come and rally round me as I am ready to pursue this agenda to a logical conclusion. I know I will succeed because the change is meant for the betterment of the society.’’

On girl-child education, the monarch recalled that almost every day, people troop to his palace to complain about child abuse problems, adding that the society had destroyed so many kids.

The royal father, however, regretted that the problem revolved round parents not taking care of their children, adding that if parents were there for their kids, child abuse would be reduced.

The emir promised that the emirate council would give UNICEF the necessary support, especially in the area of improving girl-child education, not only in Kano State but in the North generally.

In his remarks, Fall solicited the support of the emir in addressing issues relating to child protection, survival and development in the country.

He said, “I am here to assure you of my readiness to work with you to continue expanding what you have been doing in favour of children, not only in northern Nigeria but the country at large.”

