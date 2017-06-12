I won’t Rest Until Ondo Workers Are Fully Paid – Akeredolu

By Tope Fayehun, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarortimi Akeredolu (SAN), has re-assured the civil servants in the state that all the issues relating to their welfare would be given a priority by his administration.

Akeredolu said he considered the act as a commitment and sacrifice to the service of the state.

The governor disclosed this yesterday during the third session of the 11th Synod of Diocese of Akoko, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at the Saint George’s Anglican Church, Okeagbe Akoko.

He restated his commitment to ensure that state civil servants are fully paid the arrears owed them by the immediate-past administration.

The governor who represented by the Government House Chaplain, Venerable Benjamin Babalola, recalled that all workers’ salaries owed by the immediate past administration was N38bn, while retirees were owed N41 billion as gratuities .

Akeredolu assured that in spite of the debt, the welfare of the workforce would be given a desired attention.

According to him, “By the special grace of God, our administration will soon offset the salaries owed the workers.

“The salary arrears owed workers by the previous administration amounted to N38.57 billion, while N41.5 billion was owed to retired personal as gratuities.

“And to the workers, let me say it loud and clear once again that I am resolute in my commitment to make your welfare the priority of the administration.

“I am aware of your pains and agony. I feel your pains and what you are going through and I can see your suffering. But faith in God, I am re-affirming my promise that I will not collect a dime until civil servants are fully paid their salaries arrears.”

Akeredolu, however, stressed the need to improve on the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to pave the way for meaningful development.

He also thanked the people of Akokoland for supporting him during the last governorship election.

Akeredolu assured them that they would not regret ever electing him as their governor.

He said, “My people in Akokoland, you have supported and elected me as your governor to find solution to some of the challenges facing us in this state. I have seen the sorry state of Akokoroad; our roads are in bad shape. But I urge you to be patient and see how God will help us to restore the lost glory of Akokoland.”

