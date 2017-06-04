I Would Consider Real Madrid Offer- Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard would be interested in a move to Real Madrid if the opportunity arose, according to the Daily Mail.

When asked of his thoughts of a potential bid by Real Madrid, he said: “Of course, I would listen.

“Honestly, I do not know what offers will arrive. I only know that I have three years under contract at Chelsea.

“Last year, we had a great season together with Antonio. We want to continue like that, in the Champions League too. I feel good at Chelsea, but you never know what will happen.

“I have not met with the management (for contract talks). First, I have to play two matches in Belgium. They are the most important thing now. Then follows a month of holiday. And frankly, I would want to think about football as little as possible.”

Antonio Conte reiterated his desire to keep Hazard after he was instrumental in helping the Italian win the title in his first season in the Premier League but admitted that his future would depend on “the will of the player”.

“I think Eden is very happy to stay in Chelsea, to stay with us and work with us,” he said. “I can tell this. But the future? I haven’t a crystal ball, no. I think everything is possible. Everything is possible in football and not only for Eden but for every single player. Everything is possible. You must understand that there are different wills to compare and then to take the decision.”

The post I Would Consider Real Madrid Offer- Eden Hazard appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

