I wrote JAMB and I was Jammed – Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola of Big Brother Naija has said that she was Jammed when she wrote the Joint Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB).

Bisola a recent interview with NAIJ, the former BBNaija spoke about problems she encountered while trying to get a university degree said ‘I wrote Jamb and I was jammed. It’s not like I did not try.

‘I tried so many schools all over the country. It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things.

‘I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. I also tried National Open University (NOUN) and you know it is very easy to get into NOUN, and at certain times you needed to pay certain fees.

‘Believe me; it was difficult to raise N15, 000 at that time. I just decided that all of my energy let me use it into using my talent to feed myself.’

Also speaking about hunger and hardship experiences she said ‘Sometimes when there was no food to eat at home, I take my daughter to my neighbor’s house under the pretext of watching television and stylishly feed my daughter and myself.

‘That’s why I can relate to people because when you are down, you are down. But one cannot just stay down. I would love to help people get out of this type of situation.

The post I wrote JAMB and I was Jammed – Bisola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

