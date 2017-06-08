IAAF appoints Brett Clothier as head of integrity unit – Washington Post
IAAF appoints Brett Clothier as head of integrity unit
MONACO — The IAAF has appointed Brett Clothier as head of integrity to oversee cases of doping, bribery and corruption. The governing body of track and field says the Australian will join its independent Athletics Integrity Unit from the Australian …
