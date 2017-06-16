Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IAAF Diamond League: Blessing Okagbare performs woeful in Islo

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

It was another disappointing outing for Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor at the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League held on Thursday as the sprint queen could only manage a seventh-place finish in the Long Jump event entered for. With her leap of 6.48m, there was very little to cheer for Okagbare who has been quite …

The post IAAF Diamond League: Blessing Okagbare performs woeful in Islo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.