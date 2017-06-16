IAAF Diamond League: Blessing Okagbare performs woeful in Islo

It was another disappointing outing for Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor at the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League held on Thursday as the sprint queen could only manage a seventh-place finish in the Long Jump event entered for. With her leap of 6.48m, there was very little to cheer for Okagbare who has been quite …

