Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IBILE: Keexs Launches Art Competition – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

IBILE: Keexs Launches Art Competition
360Nobs.com
In celebration of Lagos at 50, KEEXS will be exhibiting her second footwear collection tagged “IBILE” in Lagos on the 25th of June, 2017. As the name depicts, IBILE means local, native or heritage in Yoruba and is also an acronym for the 5 founding

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.