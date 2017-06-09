Ibrahimovic not offered new contract by Manchester United

Abuja – Manchester United have not offered Swede striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract and he has been released by the club.

The 35-year-old had last summer agreed to a one-year contract, with an option for second season.

But the English club had not triggered the extension by the time the Swede suffered his season-ending knee ligament injury in April.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the English Premier League’s list of retained players in all the 20 clubs was released on Friday.

Also, former England defender John Terry will be among the high-profile free agents available this summer, following his exit from Chelsea.

Manchester City have already confirmed the release of goalkeeper Willy Caballero, winger Jesus Navas and full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

Midfielder Joey Barton is also looking for a new club after being released by Burnley, although he is serving an 18-month ban for betting offences.

Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances in all competitions this season for Manchester United, scoring 28 goals.

He helped Jose Mourinho’s team lift the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League trophy.

