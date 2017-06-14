ICAN donates medical equipment to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Lagos chapter has donated various medical equipment to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital as part of private sector support in promoting the government’s maternal and child healthcare delivery in the state.

The initiative, which is sponsored by the NNPC/MPN joint venture programme, is aimed at reducing the high rate of infant and maternal deaths in the country.The Medical Director, Dr. Imosemi Donald, and other management staff of the hospital received the team. The Medical Director thanked ICAN for the gesture and urged other professional bodies to take a cue from what has been donated to support public institutions like the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, that delivers humanitarian and life saving services to thousands of Lagosians. He promised to put the items into good use and ensure it is well maintained for the benefit of the citizens

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

