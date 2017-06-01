ICAN to intervene in Legislature for good governance

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, may be getting ready to involve itself in the legislative process for purposes of accountability and good governance.

This was disclosed by Mallam Isma’ila Zakari, at his investiture as the 53rd President of the foremost accounting body.

In his inaugural speech, Zakari who is also the managing partner, Ahmed Zakari & Co. Chartered Accountants, said the Institute would, in his tenure, deepen its relationship with the National Assembly and actively involve in evolving various indices for accountability measurement.

He stated: “During my tenure, we shall make sustained efforts towards building a good and harmonious working relationship with the National Assembly. The role of the National Assembly in law making is of uttermost importance. We shall deepen our relationship and explore ways of partnering towards law reforms that are in the best interest of Nigerians.

“We shall make our inputs into matters of national importance especially in the areas of financial reporting and good governance towards a better Nigeria. To achieve this objective, we shall among other measures, take a lead role in influencing public policy, standards and regulations; demonstrate leadership of the profession; engage active sabbatical participants for periodical studies and contribution to national and international debates; be a vital commentator and reliable source of trusted information for our members and the society.”

Lauding the virtues of both accounting profession and personality of Zakari, at the occasion in Lagos, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had said: “This is a profession that has produced many eminent Nigerians.

