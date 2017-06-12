ICAO Sec Gen highlights importance of aviation in global market

ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu delivered a series of determined messages on aviation’s connectivity, prosperity and sustainability benefits last week during meetings with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Dmitry Medvedev, the country’s Minister of Transport, Mr. Maxim Sokolov, as well as during her presentations to the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic […]

