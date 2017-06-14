Pages Navigation Menu

ICC calls for the arrest of Kadhafi’s son

The International Criminal Court chief’s prosecutor Wednesday called for the “immediate arrest and surrender” of Moamer Kadhafi’s son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. An arrest warrant issued by the Hague-based ICC against Seif in 2011 “remains valid and Libya is obliged to immediately arrest and surrender Mr Gaddafi… …

