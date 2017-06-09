Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ICC prosecutor renews call for Al Bashir arrest

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, has called for arrest and handing over  of Sudan’s President Omar Al Bashir over alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Bensouda  made the call at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan, according to a statement obtained in New York. The ICC prosecutor particularly slammed South Africa and Jordan for failing to arrest Al Bashir over crimes committed in the Darfur region of Sudan when he travelled to the countries.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.