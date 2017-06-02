Pages Navigation Menu

ICOs Continue to Outdo Each Other, BAT Closes $35 Million in 30 Seconds

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

In what appears to a new record, the ICO organized by Brave —the company behind Brave browser finished raising $35 million equivalent in cryptocurrency within 30 seconds. The Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) that went on sale as part of the ICO attracted funds at an average rate of over $1 million per second. In our … Continue reading ICOs Continue to Outdo Each Other, BAT Closes $35 Million in 30 Seconds

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

