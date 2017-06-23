Pages Navigation Menu

ICPC can investigate anybody in Nigeria – Court rules

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos, presided over by Justice Rilwan Aikawa has affirmed the powers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate allegations of corrupt practices made against any person or authority in Nigeria, even if the allegations arose in civil disputes. His ruling on Friday dismissed a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

