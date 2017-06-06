ICPC Investigates NABDA Director over Impunity

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences ( ICPC) has commenced investigation into allegations of administrative impunity, physical molestation and harassment ‎levied against the Director, Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa state.

The commission has concluded plans to invite the petitioner, Mr. Harrison ‎Sawie, to explain details of his petition.

Sawie had in a petition dated 31st March 2017 submitted to the ICPC on 6th April, accused the Director, Mr. Habu of administrative impunity, physical molestation and harassment.

Sawie who is a staff of BIODEC, an offshoot of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA)‎, also wrote separate letters to the Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

“Following the unwholesome, administrative impunity, physical molestation and harassment by Mr. Josiah Habu (Director of BIODEC Odi) there is threat on my life and my appointment as a staff of Bioresources Development Centre, Od‎i under National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.”

“I wish to bring to your attention that the said man has been under investigation at the EFCC Portharcourt for financial misappropriation of government funds ranging from unjust slashing of salaries, non-payment of staff allowances and arrears, and fictitious execution of contracts — upon this, the affected staff petitioned the financial atrocities and administrative impunity of Mr. Josiah Habu and his cohorts, has lead to personal threat to my life.”

The post ICPC Investigates NABDA Director over Impunity appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

