ICPC recovers N.325m for defrauded job-seeker – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 12, 2017


ICPC recovers N.325m for defrauded job-seeker
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has recovered the sum of N325,000 lost by a job seeker, Innocent Okpanachi, to a fraudster in 2013. In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs …
