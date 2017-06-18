ICT expert urges government to collaborate in fight against cybercrimes – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
ICT expert urges government to collaborate in fight against cybercrimes
Guardian (blog)
Mr Felix Idowu, an ICT expert has urged the government to collaborate more with stakeholders in the private sector to fight cybercrimes and curbed the frequent cases of internet fraud. Idowu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!