ICT expert urges government to collaborate in fight against cybercrimes



Mr Felix Idowu, an ICT expert has urged the government to collaborate more with stakeholders in the private sector to fight cybercrimes and curbed the frequent cases of internet fraud.

Idowu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“The government cannot do it alone; it needs to partner with corporate organisations to achieve a lot in the fight against cyber crime.

“Cybercrime is a huge burden; the high rate of such crimes in Nigeria has necessitated the relevance of awareness creation.

“We need to educate the society of the menace of cybercrimes; by God’ grace, we are hoping that in the nearest future we will achieve a lot.

“However, it is important that government and other stakeholders come together to champion the fight against cyber criminality,” Idowu stressed.

Idowu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Cyber World Conference, noted that many Nigerians had lost monies and other valuable assets to cybercrimes.

According to him, hackers in the internet are on the increase, adding that they had been doing a lot of damages to individuals, government and corporate institutions.

“There is no better time to be more serious and committed in the fight against cybercrime than now; collaboration is a necessity and key to success in the fight,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

